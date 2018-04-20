OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder: Wanted to perform in India for long'

Ryan Tedder, lead vocalist of OneRepublic discusses the band's debut gig in Mumbai



(From left) Drew Brown, Ryan Tedder, Eddie Fisher, Zack Filkins and Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic

American rock-pop band OneRepublic are set to enthral their fans in India tomorrow at NSCI Dome, Worli. Lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, guitarist Drew Brown, bassist-cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher got a traditional welcome at the Mumbai airport yesterday as they arrived for their maiden performance in the country. They were accompanied by touring member Brian Willett.



(From left) Tedder, Willet and Kutzle at the city airport. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Chatting with mid-day, Tedder said that they are excited about hitting the stage in India, a country that has been on their wish-list for a decade. Opening up on his love for India, the band's frontman said, "We've wanted to come here for 10 years now. India is unique. Though the world is getting smaller by the minute with social media, Internet and phones, it still feels like a truly foreign place to us."

Though he refused to disclose the name of the songs that will make it to the gig's playlist, Tedder said they will accept fans' requests. "We always give them what they want, period. It's their show. We take note of which songs were the most successful or listened to in each territory and make sure we play those, as well as some covers and songs I've written for other artistes that were hits," says the lead vocalist, hinting that music aficionados at the venue may also be treated to some Indian tracks.

As part of their ongoing two-week Asia tour, the band will be in India for three days. "We wish our stay in Mumbai was longer. I plan to return to India with my family and do a train holiday around the country." When asked if he is familiar with the works of any Bollywood or Indian artistes, the obvious names popped up. "Priyanka Chopra is the only one I've met personally. I also know AR Rahman. I did a song with him a few years ago. If we get to work on a project, it would be amazing."

Falguni Shane Peacock to dress Tyga, OneRepublic

Having dressed Beyoncé, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Shakira, Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock will dress Tyga and OneRepublic, who are in the country for their maiden performances. "For Tyga, we have created a cool grey bomber jacket. It has crystallised star embellishments," says Falguni. Shane adds, "For OneRepublic, we've designed edgy bomber jackets in a range of colours. They have ample text and embroidery detailling. The outfits are young, contemporary and edgy, and blend well with their core rock n' roll persona."

