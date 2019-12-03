MENU
Onion price hike: Twitterati doesn't know whether to laugh or cry

Published: Dec 03, 2019, 11:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Pic/sumansekhar1's Twitter
Pic/sumansekhar1's Twitter

Onions are used in every other dish in the kitchen and a hike in onion prices has turned it into a luxury item for many.

As Twitterati struggles with the immense rise of prices, they have given a funny makeover to the difficult situation. The micro-blogging site is flooded with memes which are relatable to the users.

While some have compared onions to jewellery, some have compared it to iPhones.

In a case which was reported in West Bengal, a thief didn't touch cash but stole onions which were worth Rs 50,000.

