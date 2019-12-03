Onion price hike: Twitterati doesn't know whether to laugh or cry
Onions are used in every other dish in the kitchen and a hike in onion prices has turned it into a luxury item for many.
As Twitterati struggles with the immense rise of prices, they have given a funny makeover to the difficult situation. The micro-blogging site is flooded with memes which are relatable to the users.
While some have compared onions to jewellery, some have compared it to iPhones.
Great moment now #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/7wUbGYYslZ— #YAAMRAAZ (@synas100) November 25, 2019
When you ask piyaaj for salad.— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 28, 2019
Your mom: #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/1sxWEbRN4I
Wife: Listen , At least once, take me to an expensive placeð¯— à®¤à®à¯à®à®®à®£à®¿à®¸à¯à®°à¯à®°à¯à®à¯à®à®©à¯ð®ð³ (@LAKSHMIsonSTM) November 29, 2019
Husband: ð
Come. Let's goð #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/A1zzkvmsMv
ð¥ºð¥ºð¥º #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/AX9hHO9ySF— à®à®°à®à¯à®à¯ à®à¯à®°à®à¯à®à¯ð§ (@Orange_Monkeyy) November 30, 2019
#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/Uf4sDVrPMz— Mohd Gufran Shaikh (@gufranshaikh91) November 30, 2019
Exchange Offer !!!#iPhone #OnionCrisis ð¾ðð pic.twitter.com/HmFHPd3Ffr— Engineer'sðChoice ð (@sumansekhar1) November 29, 2019
In a case which was reported in West Bengal, a thief didn't touch cash but stole onions which were worth Rs 50,000.
