Onion price hike: Twitterati doesn't know whether to laugh or cry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Onions are used in every other dish in the kitchen and a hike in onion prices has turned it into a luxury item for many.

As Twitterati struggles with the immense rise of prices, they have given a funny makeover to the difficult situation. The micro-blogging site is flooded with memes which are relatable to the users.

While some have compared onions to jewellery, some have compared it to iPhones.

Wife: Listen , At least once, take me to an expensive placeð¯



Husband: ð

Come. Let's goð #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/A1zzkvmsMv — à®¤à®à¯à®à®®à®£à®¿à®¸à¯à®°à¯à®°à¯à®à¯à®à®©à¯ð®ð³ (@LAKSHMIsonSTM) November 29, 2019

In a case which was reported in West Bengal, a thief didn't touch cash but stole onions which were worth Rs 50,000.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates