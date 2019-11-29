Onions worth Rs 22 lakh go missing in Madhya Pradesh

Shivpuri: Amid soaring onion prices, a trader claimed here on Thursday that his consignment of the bulb, worth Rs 20 to Rs 22 lakh, has possibly been stolen. The truck carrying 40 tons of onions, on the way from Nashik in Maharashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The truck had left Nashik on November 11 and was supposed to reach Gorakhpur on November 22, but it never reached its destination, said Prem Chand Shukla, a wholesaler who had shipped the consignment. Shukla approached district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel, requesting him to look into the case. Onion prices are ruling in the region of Rs 100 per kg in Madhya Pradesh at present.

"We will register a case and arrest the culprits," the SP told reporters. The empty truck was found parked in Tendu police station area, he said, adding that the transporter was a local person.

'What is the govt doing?'

The skyrocketing price of onion, which touched R100 per kg in Delhi, was raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with DMK MP Kanimozhi asking what the central government was doing to check the prices. Speaking during the Zero Hour, she said the onion prices have tripled and are being sold at R100 per kg and as result the budget of the middle-class family is soaring. "They are not able to afford onions," she said. "It is a very bad situation across the country. In Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Mumbai, the price of onions is over Rs 100 per kg, she said.

Rs 100

Price per kg in MP where the onions were stolen

