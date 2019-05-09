Online 'cockroach challenge' driving youngsters crazy

international

Following Alex Aung's post, many youngsters accepted the challenge and started posting their own pictures with cockroaches, with some even putting the common pest inside their mouth

Pic/Alex Aung Facebook

New Delhi: A new online challenge involving taking a selfie with cockroaches on your face is spreading across the Internet. It was started by a Facebook user Alex Aung from Myanmar. The teenager posted a photo with a cockroach on his face on April 20, 2019 and asked others if they could also do something similar.

The challenge that started on Facebook, it has taken over to Twitter as well. Many youngsters in Myanmar, the Philippines and Indonesia are taking up the bizarre challenge. While it is difficult to guess how long this challenge will last, it is certain that challenges often get an enthusiastic response on social media platforms.

Here's the post

