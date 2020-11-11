Search

Online content providers, news portals brought under Information and Broadcasting ministry regulation

Updated: 11 November, 2020 11:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | New Delhi

In 2019, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government will not take any step that may curb media freedom

Photo used for representational purpose
Photo used for representational purpose

The government on Wednesday issued an order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and news and current affairs content on online platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

In 2019, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government will not take any step that may curb media freedom and there should be some kind of regulation on over-the-top platforms (OTT), as there is for the print and electronic media as well as films.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 November, 2020 11:03 IST

Tags

prakash javadekarnewsnational news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK