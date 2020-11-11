Online content providers, news portals brought under Information and Broadcasting ministry regulation

The government on Wednesday issued an order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and news and current affairs content on online platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

Government issues order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/MoJAjW8fUH — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

In 2019, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government will not take any step that may curb media freedom and there should be some kind of regulation on over-the-top platforms (OTT), as there is for the print and electronic media as well as films.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news