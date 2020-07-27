Online cool

At a time when you are likely to meet new people only online, you should probably invest some more thought into writing your dating profile bio. A few flashy words that reveal nothing about you will not help your case. It should truly reflect who you are.

A workshop hosted by TabooDana — an online platform to address anything that’s a taboo — and A Better Word will help you create a dating profile bio that reflects your authentic self and sparks off an interest in the person checking your account. The Zoom sessions will help you steer clear of words and phrases that are a put-off, discover meaningful connections with yourself, and even help you take profile pictures.

On July 31 and August 1

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news