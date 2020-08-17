Only 255 passengers on special trains to Konkan

The Ganpati special trains for Konkan continued to get a poor response on the second consecutive day on Sunday as most of the travellers have already reached their villages taking into account the quarantine period.

Of the total accommodation of 6,392 passengers on Sunday, only 255 passengers booked tickets as per the latest position at 5 pm.

Passenger associations blamed the delay in taking a decision by the Maharashtra government and said that the trains will mostly be used for return journeys. "Those who want to go have already gone. There is no point taking the train now as the festival begins on August 22 and there is hardly enough time for quarantine and other medical protocols. Trains will be packed during the return journey," Ajay Parab, a member of the association said.

Even on day one — Saturday, the occupancy of trains was less than 25 per cent.

Every year, lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai and Pune for Ganpati festival. In view of the pandemic, the state government has made 10-day home quarantine mandatory for the visitors on reaching their destinations. About 182 train services, 162 from Central Railway and 20 from Western Railway have been deployed by the state government for commuters.

