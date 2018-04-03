Only 37% of the men trust their wives on the road, say study

Basis the findings of the survey, a host of interesting facts pertaining to the driving habits of the Indian populace were derived

Nissan India recently conducted a nationwide survey- 'Connected Families', amongst car owners in 20 states, targeting 2,100 adults in India.

Basis the findings of the survey, a host of interesting facts pertaining to the driving habits of the Indian populace were derived. The most significant find was the disparity in trust exhibited by males and females i.e. 64% of females trust their husbands while only 37% of the men trust their wives on the road. Not only did the survey help us gauge the diverse driving habits of the society but has also been an eye opener by bringing forth an important trend that enjoyed undisputed popularity amongst the respondents; the need for technology in cars to stay connected to their families.

Here are some of the top findings:

Compliance to rules and regulations- a myth or a reality?

About half the respondents- (51%) in the National Capital- Delhi, admitted to over-speeding

A whopping 62% people in North India confessed to using their mobile phones while driving

Nearly 30% of the respondents in West India confessed they have been caught by cops

Over 60% respondents have been told by the neighbors about reckless driving by their children, more so in West and East

Vigilance on the road

The need to monitor children on the road is consistently high across India

72% respondents from TN and 70% in Kerala want to always monitor their children while they are driving, compared to 57% in Punjab and 66% in Delhi NCR

52% respondents across India expressed the need to be connected to all family and friends, even when they’re in their vehicle

Disparity in trust across genres

A significant 64% of women trust their spouse when it comes to driving. This contrasts with a dismal 37% of men who exhibited faith in their spouses

Children are the least trusted by their parents with only 30% of the parents ticking the box

A relatively higher proportion of men (34%) trust parents than women (21%) do

Mothers trust their children more- 44% Females claimed their children always inform, compared to 39% males

The survey (top inferences attached) has helped us understand that 'trust' and 'safety' on the road continue to be pertinent causes of concern across India, thus highlighting the need to 'be connected' at all times.

