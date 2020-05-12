Only asymptomatic people to be allowed in trains: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a standard operating procedure for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel.

In an order, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said all passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms while entering a station and during travel. "Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and from the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket," the order said.

The Ministry of Railways will ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board a train. The home ministry said all passengers shall be provided with hand sanitiser at stations and in coaches. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state. For the first time since March 25, when the lockdown began, a total of 15 trains for different destinations will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for which bookings began on Monday.

