Only laser focus can keep #MeToo going

opinion

That is the way to prevent the wheels coming off of this revolution, which history will remember as a watershed moment, especially for women's rights in the workplace

With sanskaaris scalped, and some of the biggest names in journalism, Bollywood and politics called out, there is little doubt that the #MeToo movement is witnessing its apogee here, at least in some industries.

It has been amazing to see the courage with which women have spoken out about the abuse they suffered at the hands of their bosses or colleagues. It is equally amazing to see other women supporting these survivors. There are also voices of dissent, though. There is cynicism, mistrust, mockery and trolls speaking out against women.

To continue this movement in the right spirit, it is important that we restrict MeToo to what it is — calling out sexual harassment. Since this can mean different things to different people, it is important for both men and women to see the guidelines on sexual harassment. By sticking to this one issue, we can give this movement even more of a wingspan than it has at the moment; this is how we ensure we do not diminish it and prevent it from losing steam.

Several women have claimed that there are still quite a few top predators that are to be called out. When they do so, it must be in the absolutely correct spirit of #MeToo. Do not confuse or obfuscate it with other charges. Remember that if there are a million voices, there will be another trillion trying to shut them up, casting doubt or bashing the movement.

There is little one can do about that. The strength is the movement itself; it has the power to combat the doubters, the misogynist critics or predators, couched as online advisors. Keep the movement credible, true and faithful. That is the way to prevent the wheels coming off of this revolution, which history will remember as a watershed moment, especially for women's rights in the workplace.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates