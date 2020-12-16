Only passengers with reserved tickets allowed in express trains: Railways

The Indian Railways clarified that only passengers with reserved tickets will be allowed in trains and no unreserved tickets will be issued to avoid overcrowding till further notice.

“Few stories have been published in certain sections of media about the issuance of unreserved tickets. It is to inform that there has been no change in the policy to run all express trains, including festival specials and clone specials,” a spokesperson said.

Also Read: Armed With Dashcams, Railway Must Improve Surveillance

Accordingly, till further advice, the existing mail express special trains, including festival/holiday specials and clone specials which are running on a fully reserved basis, shall continue by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also.

Permission granted to zonal railways to issue unreserved tickets is only for the suburban and limited number of local passenger trains operating on few zones.

Also Read: Environment-Friendly Kulhads Replace Plastic Cups At Mumbai Railway Stations

The railways said that further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed accordingly.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news