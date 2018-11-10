Only winning titles will silence critics: Klopp

football

Klopp's side have endured criticism after some erratic displays both domestically and in the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admits he is frustrated that the high expectations surrounding Liverpool's EPL title bid have overshadowed their strong start to the season. Klopp's side have endured criticism after some erratic displays both domestically and in the Champions League.

"The season so far-wise, points-wise in the EPL, has been successful," Klopp said. "But it doesn't feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and Chelsea have played a good season. This season can only be a success if we become champions."

