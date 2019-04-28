Onrepeat: Sorry, Partition and Formation

sunday-mid-day

3 songs to have on your playlist or not

This week, I am obsessing over Beyoncé, and you will too, if you watch her Netflix movie, Homecoming. It's also a great development that the album Lemonade, songs off which are heavily featured in Homecoming, released on streaming apps other than Tidal last week. Here are top songs from the film:

1 Sorry: This song will give you the courage to not text that ex. It will give you the courage to not sell yourself short in a relationship. When she says 'tell him, boy bye', you will surely say boy bye. It also has a sick beat!

2 Partition: The queen excels at dirty talk in this risque song, some of which will have you turning red. But hear it on your headphones and the deep, groovy vibe will keep you addicted.

3 Formation: It's once again one of those songs that will make you feel proud to be a woman, and give you a crash course on not giving in to the f*** boy, and instead be a boss woman. Listen now!

