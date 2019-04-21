Onrepeat: Three songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

This time's playlist is dedicated to Khalid, who is right now, my favourite artist. And he will be yours too, after you listen to these three songs from his latest album, Free Spirit.

1 Better: "You say we're just friends but I swear when nobody's around; You keep my hand around your neck, we connect, are you feeling it now?" It's got that R&b groove just right and you will be excused for dirty dancing as you listen to it.

2 Talk: Talk is keeping with the 21-year-old American singer's style, and has him showing off his baritone and tenor ranges.

3 Outta My Head: As you all know, I am a big Mayer fan, and this song is like butter for my ears. It has Khalid's lovely vocals and Mayer's smooth guitars.

