3 songs you should have on your playlist right now!

1 Thank you, next by Ariana Grande: Have you ever felt like thanking all your exes, and then saying, good riddance. This song is for you. Here's to moving on in style.

2 Yellow Lights by Natania: Mumbai's LA export Natania Lalwani never fails to impress, and Yellow Lights is another sparkling pop gift for her fans. Make sure you send it to that lover who is giving you mixed signals.

3 Without Me by Halsey: To complete the trinity of telling your toxic lover to take a hike, is Halsey's Without Me. As she sings, "You know I'm the one who put you up there", you will find yourself saying goodbye with ease.

