3 songs to have on your playlist or not

1. Bombay Dreams by Taba Chake: Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Chake is a welcome addition to the Indian indie scene. His album Bombay Dreams is keeping to its name - dreamy, and soulful. We especially love Walk With Me, which took us to a place where we could magine walking hand in hand with the one we love. Sigh. The album is a mix of hindi, english and Nyishi (a tribal dialect from his native Arunachal Pradesh) songs, and we also love Aao Chalein and Hugulo. But we absolutely adore Shaayad and Thi is the Dya. Actually we have mentioned all the songs in the album, so clear to see, we love Chake. Go listen to the album now!!

2. I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: It may have both the world's biggest songwriters and popstars on it, but this song is a damp squib. This is a wannabe Shape of You at best. Only listen, if you are a Sheeran and Bieber fan. Or else, say boys bye.

