Onus of smooth COVID vaccine roll-out on public too

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes the buzzword, with news flying in daily about the impending launch of a panacea, you cannot blame the public for confusion over the whats, wheres and hows about the vaccine.

One thing is certain amid all the uncertainty - the fact that we all have to watch out for the fakes and frauds in the mountain of claims and cures that will increase now, given that the vaccine is on the verge of a roll out.

Though these are US-specific reports, they should resonate with all, given that the pandemic journey has been pockmarked by so many spurious claims.

The reports that should send warning bells pealing across are that investigators are learning how to package the vaccine and create a mass database. They are also keeping track of thousands of fake websites and trawling through data of evidence of fake cures sold online.

This should serve as a cautionary message here too, when the vaccine, whenever that may be, rolls out in India. Only go by official, credible sources.

We also have to remember that throughout the run-up and even now, there has been an avalanche of efforts to hoodwink the public and profess that this, that or the other is a cure or a huge immunity booster.

Given the desperation of the people, there was no shortage of charlatans absolutely ready to take advantage of the situation. We expect and must steel ourselves for an escalation of these tactics, as a vaccine nears.

Be as well informed as possible, sceptical but not cynical and ready to listen to sound, sage advice from credible channels. A smooth roll out means that the onus is on the public too, to sift through fake information and get their facts right. Let us start doing that now.

