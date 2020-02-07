Oomph on fleek! Jacqueline Fernandez looks lovely in this classic chic avatar

Jacqueline Fernandes is always ready to wow the audience with her experimenting fashion sense and makes sure to put her best foot forward. The actress never fails to give fashion goals- be it airport looks or the carpet events. This time, the actress wowed us with yet again sartorial pick as she got felicitated with the title of 'The Rulebreaker' for her contributions as a leading actress and a social influencer.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared the look and fans totally loved the look. From the clothing to her nails, everything was on fleek.

View this post on Instagram @gqindia #restlessfortomorrow A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onFeb 5, 2020 at 9:23am PST

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a full-sleeved netted ruffled dress and an open crisscrossed back and layered it up with an extremely soft black fur shrug. She sported a classic French knot with little messy locks on the sides, giving a sophisticated touch to her look. Keeping her make-up soft and donned bold red lips- a silhouette that makes for the perfect evening-goers inspiration.

The actress is one of the most followed actresses from Bollywood on Instagram, with over 36 million followers. Since she started her youtube channel, her fans can't get enough of her uploads as she shares insights from her life and travels.

The actress is having a busy 2020 with two projects in her kitty one being Attack where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham and is all set to hit the screens on 14th August 2020. and the second one being in the Netflix Original titled Mrs Serial Killer.

