Oops! Kriti Sanon gives a last-minute ditch?

Kriti Sanon had apparently verbally given a nod to Mohit Suri's film. But Mohit was shocked to hear that Kriti had signed Sajid Khan's Housefull 4



Kriti Sanon

It is said that Mohit Suri was keen to cast Kriti Sanon in his next project, starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Though no paperwork had been done, she had apparently verbally committed to this project.



Aditya Roy Kapur

Over the weekend, Mohit was shocked to hear that Kriti had signed Sajid Khan's Housefull 4. Those in the know say that she has allotted his film's dates to the comic caper. It's been months since Aditya has been visiting Mohit's office for discussions. Looks like he will continue doing the rounds till another leading lady is finalised.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates