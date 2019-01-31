Oops, she did it again: Britney Spears returning to big screen one more time

hollywood

If you're a fan of Britney Spears' acting chops, then her next film Corporate Animals should be in your must-watch list

Britney Spears. Pic/Britney Spears' official Instagram account

Britney Spears is set to return to the big screen this year in a cameo in the film Corporate Animals. The horror-comedy is directed by Patrick Brice, and stars Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Calum Worthy, Dan Bakkedahl, Martha Kelly, and Nasim Pedrad. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 29, 2019.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter last appeared in the 2002 film Crossroads, a comedy-drama road film. The news was announced at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival when director Brice spoke about the project during a Los Angeles Times panel.

He said, "Calum Worthy's character, Aidan, is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there's a runner of him as he's going crazy thinking that he is hearing Britney speaking to him from the walls," Brice said. Fans were surprised and excited when this news was announced.

Cast member Jessica Williams was also visibly excited. She said, "Wow, that's awesome. I gotta hear the outtakes. I'm happy to have that energy in the film." Brice explained that they made Britney's cameo happen through a series of connections, and they were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record her scenes.

Britney's fans have been speculating the possibility of a sequel to Crossroads, when in August 2014 her co-star Zoe Saldana had praised Britney in an interview. Britney, on reading the message, couldn't help but react. "Truly the sweetest, thx 4 the kind words. Nothing but great memories of working w u. Crossroads pt 2? ;)" she had written on Twitter.

As of now, Britney is focused on her music career including her Las Vegas residency. She's also spending more time with family, especially due to her father's health issues.

Also read: Britney Spears, beau growing 'stronger together'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever