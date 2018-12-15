Oops! Varun Dhawan calls Sonakshi Sinha 'bhabhi'; receives an epic reply

Dec 15, 2018, 14:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Realising things were going haywire, a flabbergasted Sonakshi Sinha asked Varun Dhawan to shut up

Oops! Varun Dhawan calls Sonakshi Sinha 'bhabhi'; receives an epic reply
Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan

It was a field day for netizens on social media at the cost of Varun Dhawan. The actor made a comment on Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post, which led fans scratching their head, as to what made Varun address Sonakshi as 'Bhabhi'.

Names of several Bollywood actors started popping up, and were linked to Sonakshi to get through Varun's referall code - 'Bhabhi'.

Netizens have been busy figuring out which buddy of the actor she's dating. Realising things were going haywire, a flabbergasted Sona asked him to shut up. She wondered what prompted him to stir up a hornet's nest. We think she's playing his bhabhi in the multi-starrer film, Kalank.

Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from this, a few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha had ordered for a Bose earphones, and instead received a pieces of rusted iron. 

Sonakshi shared her ordeal on social media and wrote, "Hey @amazonIN! Look what I got instead of the @bose headphones. Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit but only on the outside. Oh, and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse (sic)."

She later followed it up with another tweet stating that she is selling the iron piece, she received after paying Rs. 18,000.

Though the e-commerce firm replied to her tweet, netizens had lots to say about the perils of online shopping and the customer service.

Also Read: Meet The Newest Member Of Sonakshi Sinha's Family

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

varun dhawansonakshi sinhabollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Oops! Sonakshi Sinha has this bad habit

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK