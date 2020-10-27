Open Now: 5 Cosy Cafes to Hangout in Mumbai

As another phase of unlocking gets implemented, cafes are slowly reopening across the city. After being stuck at home for months, Mumbaikars are also looking to step out and explore the new normal. It is indisputable that people have missed hanging out at their neighbourhood cafes. We have picked out 5 of the city’s cosiest cafes where you can catch up on your work or simply spend all your leisure time.



Secret reading room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leaping Windows (@leapingwindows) onFeb 26, 2020 at 3:43am PST



Spread across two floors, Leaping Windows is the perfect place for book lovers. The cafe’s basement is a reading room that houses an impressive collection of comic books, ranging from DC and Marvel to Tinkle. The unique cafe serves comfort food such as Nachos (Rs 300) and Pork Samosa (Rs 330), while the bigger plates include stir fries, burgers, pasta, and more. For those with a sweet tooth, the Cheesecake (Rs 275) is a must try.

AT: Ashok Chopra Marg, Opposite Bianca Towers, Versova, Andheri West

TIME: 12- 10:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9769998972



Laidback ambience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mockingbird Cafe Bar (@mockingbird_cafe_bar) onDec 7, 2017 at 3:28am PST



A great place to get some work done, the Mockingbird Cafe is a laid back eatery that serves a wide array of dishes. The menu offers several breakfast dishes and appetizers such as Choco Chip Pancakes (Rs 390), Akuri on Toast (Rs 340), Baked Nachos (Rs 340), and Peri Peri Crispy Chicken Wings (Rs 460). You must try their Strawberry Freakshake (Rs 345), Hot Chocolate (Rs 225), and Cinnamon Latte (Rs 280). For those of you who wish to get in some reading, they also have an expertly curated range of books for you to choose from.

AT: 80, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

TIME: 10 AM- 11:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8047483062

LOG ONTO: http://mockingbirdcafebar.com/



Vintage charm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Mahal Tea House (@tajmahalteahousemumbai) onMar 13, 2020 at 5:30am PDT



Re-opening its doors from October 30, the Taj Mahal Tea House is a cosy cafe that will hold special appeal to all tea lovers. The vintage cafe’s aesthetic is that of an old-school establishment which washes you over with calm, perfect for you to pick up a book from their selection and spend the afternoon in peace. Their extensive menu includes their unique blend of matcha green tea and rose water, Matcha Rose Chai (Rs 210), and Malabari Vanilla Coconut Chai (Rs 220), a blend of vanilla and coconut. You must also try their several delectable house blends.



AT: 36-A, Ground Floor, Sanatan Pereira Bungalow, St. John Baptist Road, Reclamation, Bandra West

TIME: 10 AM- 11:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 6420330

LOG ONTO: https://www.tajmahalteahouse.com/pages/taj-mahal-tea-house



Aesthetically appealing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canto Cafe & Bar (@cantocafeandbar) onOct 17, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT



Another cosy little gem of a cafe in the city, Canto is the Instagram worthy place you want to spend your evenings at. Being in a visually stimulating space can fuel your creativity and help you to think better. Refresh yourself with their Oreo Cappuccino (Rs 210), Blueberry Milk Shake (Rs 190) or indulge in some Macchiato (Rs 130). The Caesar Salad (Rs 290 for vegetarian) with crisp lettuce and parmesan comes highly recommended alongside the Pizza Milano (Rs 375) which is topped with jalapenos and roasted garlic.



AT: 534, SVP Road, Hughes Road, Opera House, Charni Road

TIME: 12- 11:00 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 7507232725



Legendary art cafe





The renowned Prithvi Theatre might be closed for performances but the Prithvi Cafe is open for dine-in. A regular haunt of the artistically inclined, Prithvi Cafe is the ideal place to work on a sketch while sipping on some Kadak chai (Rs 24) or Prithvi’s famous Irish Coffee (Rs 140). The cafe also offers juices and tempting varieties of Muffins (Rs 30). The theatre complex is surrounded by massive trees, which provide shade and keep the area cool and breezy even if it is sunny.



AT: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir Juhu Church Road

TIME: 10:30 AM- 10:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 6174118









