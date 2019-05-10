Operatic high

things-to-do

Check out a new video series by Radio City that explores Mumbai

Radio City RJs Salil and Archana kick off a video series on mid-day.com called Kasa Kai Mumbai that celebrates the city's people, food and famous landmarks, with a tour of the Royal Opera House that won the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

Its curator Asad Lalljee will take viewers through the Opera House's timeline, from its early days when it was established in 1908 by Calcutta-based American entertainer Maurice E Bandmann and Parsi businessman Jehangir F Karaka. The venue had to shut down for 25 years after single-theatre cinemas went into losses. Luckily, the owners of the property, the royal family of Gondal restored it, and it was reopened in 2016. "Digital is never going to take away the actual experience of watching a performance live," Lalljee tells viewers.

