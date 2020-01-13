Operation cover-up! Shahid Kapoor was clicked at Mumbai airport with his face half-covered

Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport with his face half-covered to hide his injury. He was returning from Chandigarh where he had been shooting for Jersey. As reported in hitlist on January 11, the actor, who plays a cricketer, sustained injuries on his lips and chin after being hit by a fastball. He was administered stitches. Wife Mira had rushed to keep vigil after hearing the news.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai airport with his face half-covered in a skull mask with wife Mira Kapoor by his side. Jersey is a remake of Telugu film of the same name and it also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film tells the story of an ageing and aspiring cricketer who returns to the field in his 30's. All set to release on August 28, 2020, this shall be Kapoor's first release after the blockbuster Kabir Singh, and he also reunites with father Pankaj Kapur five years after Shaandaar.

Later, Kapoor took to social media to thank fans for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. [sic]"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates