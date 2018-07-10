Operation to rescue remaining Thai boys to begin shortly

The mission is a battle against time and heavy rainfall prediction for the week, which is likely to flood tunnels once again, making the entire operation difficult to carry out

Thai soldiers arrive on military truck at the Tham Luang cave area as the operations continue for those still trapped inside the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 9, 2018. Rescue workers dived deep inside a flooded Thai cave for a second straight day on July 9 in a treacherous bid to save a trapped group of young footballers, with the mission chief promising more "good news" after four of the 13 were saved. Pic/AFP

The rescue team is all prepared to resume operations to rescue the last five members of the Wild Boars soccer team, who are trapped in a vast cave in northern Thailand.

The mission is a battle against time and heavy rainfall prediction for the week, which is likely to flood tunnels once again, making the entire operation difficult to carry out.

Out of 13 team members, eight have been rescued so far from the Tham Luang cave, while five still remain trapped. A crack team of foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALS rescued four boys on Sunday and another four on Monday, who were stranded in the cave for more than two weeks. "The four boys rescued from the cave in Thailand on Monday were wearing full-face diving masks while they were carried out of the cave to the makeshift hospital nearby," CNN quoted an eyewitness, who is part of the rescue operations stationed at the entrance of the cave, as saying.

The footballers, aged between 11 and 16 years, were found by British divers on late Monday night, with footage showing them visibly weak and huddled on a mud mound deep inside the Tham Luang cave. The party was strolling inside the cave, following which they were trapped for nine days, before being found.

