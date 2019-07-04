Oppn demands Shiv Sena MLA, irrigation minister's resignation

national

Claims govt ignored complaints seeking urgent repair of leaking walls

Water resources minister Girish Mahajan

Shiv Sena MLA from Chiplun, Sadanand Chavan, found himself in the dock following Tiware Dam breach and subsequent flooding of the neighbouring villages that killed several people on Tuesday. The Opposition demanded that Chavan, whose company built the dam, and water resources minister Girish Mahajan be booked for mass murder.

The Opposition accused the state government of ignoring the complaints seeking urgent repair of the wall that caved in following heavy rainfall.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, "The deaths have occurred because of the government apathy. The government, and the MLA and his company should be booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. We demand that all dams be audited for structural stability."

Wadettiwar also sought Mahajan's resignation alleging that his department ignored the complaints of leakage in dam walls. The leakage was first reported two years ago, but the repairs were never carried out, he said.

Mahajan admitted having received complaints of weak and leaking dam walls from the villagers, but claimed that he had ordered repairs.

"The incident is unfortunate. The dam comes under the Dapoli section of small projects section. When the villagers complained, my department issued instruction for repairing the damages. The officials told us that the work was done, but now I have instituted an inquiry," he told media persons.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement, saying he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and ensured action against the guilty officials.

Chavan did not respond to mid-day's requests for comment.

