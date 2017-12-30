Opposition blames Shiv Sena-BJP, wants CBI to probe into corruption in the BMC

The Oppn wants a CBI probe into corruption in the BMC, also wants rooftop hotel policy cancelled



R Vikhe-Patil, Oppn leader

Politics took centrestage yesterday, even as families of the Kamala Mill fire victims mourned their unfortunate deaths. While the opposition blamed the Shiv Sena-BJP for corruption in the civic body and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the BJP did not miss an opportunity to target its frenemy, the Sena, which has been ruling the BMC for decades.



Kirit Somaiya, BJP MP

"How many deaths do the rulers of BMC want at the cost of their corruption? The hogwash inquiries will not serve any purpose, and hence we want CBI to probe corruption that is killing the mega city," said opposition leader in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that BMC officers will face murder charge if they are found to be party to irregularities.

But Vikhe-Patil wants more from the CM. "Police have filed criminal cases against the owners of pubs and restobars, but ward officers, building proposal officers, and the civic commissioner too are equally responsible for the tragedy. Since these officers did not act on complaints filed by activists, they should also face law for causing deaths," said Vikhe-Patil. He also sought that the rooftop hotel policy promoted by Aaditya Thackeray be cancelled.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam questioned as to how many restaurants were allowed to operate in the Kamala Mills compound. "They are all death traps and cannot be run without active support from people in the BMC," he said. Sena detractor Nitesh Rane, now a Congress legislator, hit out at the Thackeray family. "They should also face a criminal law for causing so many deaths," he said.

BJP targets Sena

The BJP lashed out at the Sena. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Friday and demanded stern action. "Along with Kamala Mills, there is illegal construction in Raghuvanshi Mill, Maatulyaa Mill, Todi Mills and Phoenix Mill complexes. They are all death traps. I have asked for a fire security audit and action against BMC's corrupt officials and the owners. There is a nexus between BMC officials, the land mafia and restaurant owners," he told mid-day from Delhi.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar asked for a probe in FSI violation in Kamala Mills compound. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Sena MP Arvind Sawant demanded a judicial probe in the deadly fire. He said that the owners could have friends in the ruling or opposition parties, but that shouldn't affect the inquiry.

