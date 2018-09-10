Opposition call RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat 'anti-Hindu'

national

Attacking Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the RSS was demeaning others

Mohan Bhagwat. Pic/AFP

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's strong pitch for the consolidation of Hindus invited criticism from Opposition parties, while BJP general secretary Ram Madhav defended the statement. Speaking at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago, US, on Friday, Bhagwat had said that Hindus had no aspiration of dominance and the community would prosper only when it worked as a society.

"If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that," the RSS chief had said. Attacking Bhagwat over his remarks, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the RSS was demeaning others. "The RSS is trying to demean people by calling others dogs and assuming themselves as the tiger," Owaisi said.

