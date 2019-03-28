Opposition decries move to extend el-Sisi's term

international

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Pic/AFP

Opposition parties are urging Egyptians to vote against constitutional amendments that would potentially allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi to remain in power until 2034.

Several political parties, including many born out of the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, took part in a press conference on Wednesday decrying the amendments. Parliament is packed with el-Sisi supporters who back the amendments, which would have to be approved in a nationwide referendum. The referendum is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

Actors expelled over el-Sissi

Egypt's actors union has revoked the membership of two performers after they took part in a briefing in Washington on proposed constitutional changes that would further enshrine the military's role in politics and potentially allow el-Sissi to stay in power until 2034. Both actors are based in the United States.

