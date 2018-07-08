Opposition in BMC asks mayor to discuss plastic ban in Mumbai

Asks mayor to hold meeting to discuss the ban and hash out better alternatives for citizens

BMC official shows plastic bags collected from Crawford market during an awareness rally. Pic/Bipin Kokate

It may seem a little late in the day, but Opposition parties in BMC have finally decided to voice their opinion on the plastic ban. The Congress and other group leaders in the BMC have demanded that the mayor hold a special meeting where they can raise their queries. Congress group leader Ravi Raja said a letter pertaining the same had been sent to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, but a response has not been received yet.

After enforcing the ban that took effect on June 23, the BMC has started fining citizens and shopkeepers. While the corporators said they wanted to ensure citizens are not charged unnecessarily, there is also fear among the Opposition that the meeting might not take place, as it is not binding on the Mayor to organise one. However, if the meeting does take place, it is also likely to create more strife between the Sena and BJP.

Raja said, "We are not against the ban, but the BMC failed in creating alternatives. We want a meeting so that suggestions from elected representatives can be implemented. Citizens are facing problems, especially during monsoon, and it is important that we create options." A civic official said, "It is known that Shiv Sena has been taking credit and criticism over the ban; BJP did not have any role in it. In a meeting, it is likely that BJP will neither support nor oppose the ban but continue to raise doubts about the implementation." Despite attempts, Mahadeshwar was unavailable for comment.

