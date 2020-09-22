Opposition parties in Pakistan form alliance to oust PM Imran Khan

Pakistan opposition leaders (from right) Mulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. Pic/AFP

Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's immediate resignation, the country's major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government.

A 26-point joint resolution was adopted on Sunday by the All Parties Conference (APC), which was hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and several other parties.

At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organise countrywide protests against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from October.

The resolution alleged that the Khan government has been granted 'fake stability by the same establishment' that interfered with the elections to bring the incumbent rulers to power.

Addressing the multi-party conference through a video link from London, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the struggle of the opposition parties was not against Khan but against those who brought an 'inefficient' man to power. Sharif staged a political comeback by criticising the country's powerful military establishment for allegedly supporting Khan.

"Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country," he said.

