Opposition parties roar in 'united India, anti-BJP' rally

Mamata Banerjee calls for collective leadership; Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal take potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mamata Banerjee ended the rally with chants of Vande Mataram. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: Calling for a "collective leadership" to oust the Narendra Modi regime from the Centre in the coming Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said all anti-BJP parties have to join hands for the sake of the nation.

Speaking at the 'United India Rally' here, Banerjee parried the question of who would become the Prime Ministerial face of the opposition, saying everyone is a leader in the proposed alliance.

"This 'gathbandhan' (alliance) has been formed to save the people of the nation and give them justice. Everyone has to come together for the sake of the nation. Whoever is powerful at a certain place should be allowed and strongly supported to fight there.

One city or state is not important but the country is very important. That's why collective leadership is vital," said Banerjee, who brought the leaders of 23 anti-BJP parties on one stage at the mega rally. "There is no need to worry about who will be the PM. We will take a collective decision on that," she said.

