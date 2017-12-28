Opposition party disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings over Anant Kumar Hegde's remarks

The Opposition yesterday virtually paralysed the Lok Sabha proceedings demanding dismissal of Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde for his controversial comments on secularism and the Constitution while the government appeared distancing itself



Raising the issue in the House which witnessed repeated adjournments, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge quoting Hegde said the minister compared those supporting secularism to "children of unknown parentage", besides denigrating Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

The Congress leader further said, "It means we all who support secular thoughts are not born to their parents." The Congress members also demanded immediate sacking of Hegde.

Stalemate in RS ends

The stalemate over PM Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and others at a poll rally in Gujarat ended yesterday, with the government saying the commitment of the former PM was not questioned.

