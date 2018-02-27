Opposition slams Kerala Speaker, P. Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday came under haevy fire from the Congress-led opposition for the manner in which he handled the day's session

The opposition turned their ire on the Speaker, after he, in an unprecedented move did not even take up the opposition's leave for an adjournment motion.



Trouble started right from the beginning of the question hour at 8.30 a.m., with the opposition shouting slogans and standing in front of the Speaker, holding banners and placards, demanded justice for Shoaib, a Congress worker killed in Kannur district on February 12.



Within 15 minutes, Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the House and called the leaders of the house for a discussion.



When the House reassembled at 9.20 a.m., the slogan shouting continued.



Sreeramakrishnan, then in an unprecedented move announced the leave for an adjournment motion to discuss two murders that took place in Palakkad was not being taken up.



Following which, he moved on to the rest of the business listed for the day. The opposition was immediately up in arms and turned their ire on the Speaker.



They said that the Speaker was afraid of Chief Minister Vijayan.



They said he was not behaving like a Speaker, instead he was acting like a Communist Party of India-Marxist committee secretary, dancing to the tunes of Vijayan, out of fear.



Sreeramakrishnan then adjourned the House for the day.



On Monday, the House was adjourned within a few hours following the opposition's protest after the Vijayan government backtracked to order a CBI probe in the murder of Shoaib.





