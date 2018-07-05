Opposition-sponsored Jharkhand bandh evokes mixed response

The bandh has been called by the principal opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and supported by the Congress, the RJD and the JVM (Prajatantrik) of former chief minister Babulal Marandi

A dawn-to-dusk Jharkhand bandh called by the JMM and supported by other opposition parties to protest amendments in the Land Acquisition Act evoked mixed response in the state on Thursday.

There is no report of any untoward incident in the state during the bandh, Additional Director General of Police R K Malik told PTI. Asked how many bandh supporters have been arrested, he said the figures were yet to come in The bandh has been called against amendments in the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, through a bill passed in the Jharkhand Assembly in August 2017. The bill had done away with the impact assessment clause to allow government-sponsored developmental projects.

The coming together of all opposition parties for the bandh could be seen as signs of unity among non-BJP parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Dumka Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Rakesh Kumar said 800 bandh supporters have been taken into custody. The bandh had partial impact in Lohardaga with long-distance buses and trucks remaining off the road, according to police sources.

Garwah district also saw a mixed response with 240 bandh supporters being taken into custody, according to police sources.

Tight security arrangements have been made across Jharkhand in view of the bandh.

