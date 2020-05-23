World's biggest virtual wave that crashes against glass in optical illusion! Seen it yet?

A viral video of an art installation in Seoul has amusing netizens on social media. An anamorphic installation titled as ‘Public Media Art #1 Wave’, shows wave surging and crashing against a glass box and is programmed into the world’s biggest high-definition outdoor screen has attracted the attention of scores of netizens across the globe.

For the uninformed, an anamorphic installation, is an artwork that is requires the viewer to see it from a particular angle, otherwise it looks distorted.

According to the Evening Standard, the installation was made on 5,314 feet smart screen Samsung smart LED technology that looks realistic as it appears for a minute every hour on the screen which is 80 meters wide and 20 meters tall.

The art work installed in April this year, has been designed by D’strict, a firm known for using immersive technology to create art. The firm posted a video of the astounding artwork on their YouTube channel on May 13, that has already garnered more than 456,200 views and tonnes of comments appreciating it.

An impressed user commented, “This is STUNNING. The effect is perfect and appeals to our deepest fascinations and fears. Well done!” Another user said, “Absolutely gorgeous and inspired work. I wonder what other types of illusions could be achieved with this kind of technology.” A user said that the artwork when watched for hours gave him a ‘meditating effect’.

