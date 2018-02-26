Oracle protects customers with industry's strongest and most comprehensive cloud guarantee

Oracle on Monday expanded the breadth and depth of its enterprise service level agreements (SLAs), delivering a superior experience for customers and helping enterprises that want to shift critical workloads to the cloud today



Oracle on Monday expanded the breadth and depth of its enterprise service level agreements (SLAs), delivering a superior experience for customers and helping enterprises that want to shift critical workloads to the cloud today.

Building on the strength of its recently announced, industry-leading 99.995 percent availability guarantee for Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle today unveiled the industry's first end-to-end financially backed cloud warranty for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

With these comprehensive SLAs, Oracle is now the only cloud infrastructure provider offering guaranteed service levels across performance, manageability, and availability: the three key characteristics defining how enterprises measure cloud infrastructure providers.

'No cloud provider in the world can match what Oracle guarantees,' said president of Product Development, Oracle, Thomas Kurian.

'Our competitors offer narrow commitments and countless exclusions in fine print while Oracle's SLAs deliver an industry first: guaranteed performance, manageability and availability in the cloud,' added Kurian.

Enterprise customers require critical business applications to perform at consistent and reliable levels. For example, they need to know back office applications are not going to bog down as they are trying to close the quarter or doing strategic analysis. In addition, enterprises expect to have the ability to immediately add resources if they need extra compute power for urgent business intelligence or to handle spikes in demand.

Oracle's new SLAs are an integral part of the company's strategy to deliver the best cloud infrastructure for enterprise production workloads. These industry-first SLAs provide reassurance to customers that want to shift workloads to the cloud and require not only continual availability, but also consistent performance and the ongoing ability to manage and modify the cloud infrastructure that runs their mission-critical applications and databases.

In addition, Oracle plans to extend these SLAs to all of its Oracle Cloud Platform Autonomous Services including those for database, application development, mobile and bots, application and data integration, analytics, security and management.

'Customers expect service level commitments for uptime to mean that their applications are not only available, but manageable and performing as expected, regardless of where that application may be located,' said Al Gillen, GVP, Software Development and Open Source, IDC.

'Unfortunately, many cloud SLAs don't make that broad commitment. Oracle's revised SLAs provide customers the guarantees they need to allow them to run mission-critical enterprise applications in cloud environments with confidence,' added Gillen.

Under terms of the new performance SLA, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure guarantees it will deliver more than 90 percent of published performance every day in a given month. If it falls below that level for even as few as 44 minutes a month, customers may claim service credits according to Oracle's terms of service.

By contrast, other vendors offer no guarantees around performance. Their cloud resources can be delivering one percent of published performance targets, and the customer must continue to pay full price for the degraded services. As the only cloud infrastructure provider guaranteeing performance, manageability, and availability within its SLAs, Oracle provides the most protection for customers and meets the needs of enterprises who want to shift critical workloads to the cloud today.

N2N Services is on-boarding production customers of Illuminate, their API management platform and cloud integration gateway, to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. 'With prior cloud providers, we had limited leverage when it came to dedicated infrastructure,' said Kiran Kodithala, chief executive officer, N2N Services.

He added that with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we not only have the ability to have dedicated bare metal infrastructure, but we also have an end-to-end cloud service guarantee, ensuring we have full access and control over our cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

