Oracle tipped for Dr Govind R Gurbaxani Memorial Trophy

The 1000-m sprint for class III horses, titled the Dr Govind R Gurbaxani Memorial Trophy, is the feature event of Sunday's six-race card. Of the eight runners in the fray, the Nazak Chenoy-trained Oracle, who has been gradually rounding into form, has a slender edge over his rivals. He is expected to win from Colombianapricess and Fine Tune.

First race at 3 pm.

Selections:

Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Silver King 1, Moriseiki 2, Astounding Bay 3.

Brazil Cup (Class V; 1600m)

Sylvester 1, Flying Dragon 2, Eternal Memory 3.

Dr Govind R Gurbaxani Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Oracle 1, Colombianaprincess 2, Fine Tune 3.

Longchamp Million (For 3y; 1200m)

Thailand 1, Dandi March 2, Ms Boss 3.

Indian Navy Trophy (For 4y, class IV; 1200m)

Jetfire 1, Myrcella 2, Officer In Command 3.

Flying Brave Plate (Class V; 1000m)

Unimaginable 1, Speedo 2, Hexahedron 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Jetfire (5-5)

Upset: Power Of Thor (2-6)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

