Oracle tipped for Dr Govind R Gurbaxani Memorial Trophy
Of the eight runners in the fray, the Nazak Chenoy-trained Oracle, who has been gradually rounding into form, has a slender edge over his rivals. He is expected to win from Colombianapricess and Fine Tune
First race at 3 pm.
Selections:
Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)
Silver King 1, Moriseiki 2, Astounding Bay 3.
Brazil Cup (Class V; 1600m)
Sylvester 1, Flying Dragon 2, Eternal Memory 3.
Dr Govind R Gurbaxani Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Oracle 1, Colombianaprincess 2, Fine Tune 3.
Longchamp Million (For 3y; 1200m)
Thailand 1, Dandi March 2, Ms Boss 3.
Indian Navy Trophy (For 4y, class IV; 1200m)
Jetfire 1, Myrcella 2, Officer In Command 3.
Flying Brave Plate (Class V; 1000m)
Unimaginable 1, Speedo 2, Hexahedron 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Jetfire (5-5)
Upset: Power Of Thor (2-6)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
