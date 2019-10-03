Orange alert issued in Bihar for October 3 and 4 due to heavy rainfall

Patna: Bihar continues to be under the deluge and an Orange Alert has been issued for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4, as these areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall. District Magistrate Ravi Kumar on Thursday said that 75 teams are deployed around the city to sprinkle bleaching powder and remove animal carcass, clogged rainwater has begun to recede from several areas of the city.

"75 teams will go to waterlogged areas where they will sprinkle bleaching powder and will remove the carcass. The level of water has decreased. We have deployed pumps to drain out water. There is a danger of epidemic due to filth. The water level in the river has increased. The administration has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams," he told ANI.

Patna was brought to a standstill for past several days after many areas in the city submerged in chest-deep water.

"It has been ten days since there has been waterlogging in our area. Municipal Corporation is working to drain out water," Arun Kumar Singh, a resident said.

After incessant rainfall that resulted in foods in the state, the death count has risen to 73, with 9 reported injured, according to the state officials.

NDRF has rescued over ten thousand people from the state capital. The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

