Orange is the new blue

As Team India sports a new shade of orange and creates quite the stir online, here's how men and women can pull off the shade

Rishabh Pant sports India's new jersey on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Team India debuted its alternative jersey last Sunday, amidst much debate because of the colour they went with — orange. The Congress and Samajwadi Party opposed the choice since it's the colour of the ruling party, stirring conversations around "saffronisation". When the no longer men in blue lost the match, it only added fuel to the fire, with PDP politician Mehbooba Mufti blaming the jersey for it.

Debate aside, the fact remains that orange can be a tricky colour to pull off, says Mumbai-based stylist Anjali Xalxo. Here's how you can flaunt this tricky shade successfully.

Trousers

Orange trousers are a good option if you want a fresh and vibrant vibe to avoid looking OTT. Go for a roomy silhouette such as palazzos if you have a pear-shaped body.

Pair it with bright pink, yellow, red or dark green. Avoid black, brown and dark blue.

Opt for heels or sneakers in a shade similar to the top. Make sure this isn't orange or black.

Avoid orange denims and printed options, unless it's a really.

A hint of it

The best way to wear the colour is to pick something that has elements of it, which gives the outfit a youthful touch.

Play with more than two colours, and pick either light shades or two contrasting ones with orange — pink and white; or blue and maroon.

Keep your shoes neutral.

This works in a dress or top. If you have an apple-shaped body opt for a halter.

Mix it up

If you're heading to a party, a printed set looks sleek and dapper. Opt for a jacket and lowers with a similar colour theme comprising orange in combination with matching subdued shades.

Make sure your shirt/T-shirt has a neutral shade.

Wear a jacket or blazer that has a hint of orange and team it with orange leather shoes or sneakers. Wearing a hat or shades of the same colour family might be a fun add-on.

Avoid stripes and plaid patterns in this shade.

Formal dos

Opting for an orange monotone works well unless you are pear-shaped. It looks royal and is thus a good option for formal affairs.

Choose a figure-hugging outfit if you're going to a party and keep it short if you are okay with flaunting your legs. Add some bling if you want to.

If you're opting for a long dress, wear a plunging neckline, a backless option or a turtleneck with a long slit combination.

Pick sleek and strappy heels. Avoid pumps and wedges.

Keeping it casual

Orange works on sweatshirts and gym wear, especially when the rest of your gym clothes are in dark shades.

Team it with three-fourths in white or any dark colour, and matching shoes. Avoid yellow and brown. Pink or red will look good if you can pull it off.

Don't opt for this if you are on the heavier side.

Team it with an orange or black cap. Avoid prints.

