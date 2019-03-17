Orangutan shot with 74 airgun pellets in Indonesia on road to recovery

international

Although rescued, the ape's year-old baby died of malnutrition

An orangutan is slowly recovering after being shot with 74 airgun pellets in Indonesian, an official said on Saturday. The 30-year-old female was found severely wounded in Aceh province last Sunday after officials received a tipoff from villagers.

She was found in critical condition with her one-month baby under a jackfruit tree on a plantation owned by a villager. "The orangutans came to a villager's plantation and they were considered as threats by the owner who then attempted to expel the animals," said Sapto Aji Prabowo, chief of Aceh Conservation Agency.

Officials immediately rescued the animals but the baby died from malnutrition. Almost a week later, officials say the ape, who's been given the name Hope, is slowly recovering. "Hope is getting better, she's starting to... eat," Sapto Aji Prabowo said.

Orangutans are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only about 1,00,000 worldwide. "We will investigate whether this was just an incident or (if) a mafia has been involved," said Jefrizal, the law enforcement head of Aceh Conservation Agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

