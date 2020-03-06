Organically yours

Sign up

Did you know that the palash tree gives a bright orange colour or that cabbage can leave a purple hue? With Holi around the corner, sign up for a natural colour-making workshop at the Conservation Education Centre (CEC) of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) this Sunday that helps you create colours by using flowers, fruits, vegetables and plants. According to Dr Raju Kasambe, assistant director, BNHS CEC, participants will be provided with the raw material and equipment to make the colours.

The advantage? You get to celebrate a Holi with your hand-made colours that are safer, hygienic and eco-friendly.

On March 8, 9am to 11.30am

At BNHS CEC, near Film City, Goregaon East.

Call 9594953425

Cost Rs 350

