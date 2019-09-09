Soon after the Tidying Up with Marie Kondo premiered on Netflix this year, the show became a rage among viewers.

While the show started a cleaning revolution within many homes, famously known as the KonMari method, Arvind Raichur, CEO of MrOwl—social cloud storage platform—suggests actually applying this same method to your career and workplace environment. The end goal is to use the same central mindset to organise, clear your mind, and find joy in your very own professional life.

If you too are looking at finding joy at your current job, read on to know Raichur's tips:

1. Search for new opportunities and projects that will spark joy at work: The cornerstone of Kondo’s method is finding things that “spark joy,” and “keeping them”. Everything else that falls short of that standard, you must part with, including a current role or particular negative and disorganised workstation.

2. Combat organisational flaws directly: He then stresses the importance of organisation, “by actively identifying these components and taking organisational measures head-on, you can achieve the highest forms of finding joy the Kondo way”.

3. Use organisational methods to plan for the future and set new goals: Visualisation is another key component of the KonMari method. To be successful, you must visualise your ideal work-life and bring it to fruition. Use the same methodology you applied to organise your documents and emails to visualising the next steps in your career. To do this, start by thinking about your future work goals.

4. Fully commit to the minimalist lifestyle: Lastly, for one to reach their highest levels in the Kondo Method, one must fully commit to the minimalist lifestyle. Transform yourself to encourage more productivity at work and commit to it. “Sticking to the minimalist method in your professional life should help inspire you to improve your focus every day,” Raichur said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates