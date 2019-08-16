Oriana for Highland Rule Trophy

other-sports

The youngest among them is Oriana, a Multidimensional - Silken Star four-year-old filly trained by Malesh Narredu. In the hands of jockey Neeraj Rawal, she is tipped to win the event from the top-weighted Selfie Star (A Sandesh up)

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Floods of Fortune Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Laburnum 1, C'est L'amour 2, Star Comrade 3.

Highland Rule Trophy (Class I; 2000m)

Oriana 1, Selfie Star 2.

Grey Area Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1000m)

Ms Boss 1, Impala 2, Red Carnation 3.

Dinkoo N Chenoy Trophyy (Class III; 1600m)

Fleur De Lys 1, Arrowfield 2, Kariega 3.

Gaea Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Patriots Day 1, Regal Shot 2, Cupido 3.

Unforgettable You Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Solder Of Fortune 1, Between Friends 2, Guranerius 3.

Grey Area Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1000m)

Silver Flames 1, Orion's Belt 2, Bonafide 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Laburnum (1-2)

Upsets: Stick To The Plan (3-7) & Knight Superior (6-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

