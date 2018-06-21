Orlando Bloom had a crush on Cate Blanchett

On an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which was taped in London, Orlando Bloom joined Cate Blanchett and confessed about his crush

Orlando Bloom

Actor Orlando Bloom says he had a major crush on actress Cate Blanchett while they were filming for "The Lord of the Rings". On an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", which was taped in London, the 41-year-old actor joined Blanchett and confessed about his crush, reports etonline.com. When asked what his first impression of Blanchett was when she was playing Galadriel and he was portraying Legolas in the film, Bloom said: "I can't think -- I had such a crush. I had the biggest crush on you."

Taken aback by the confession, Blanchett told him: "Well, it was your character!" Bloom stuck to his story, exclaiming, "No, it was me!" The actor said he was about 21 years old at the time of the filming and was intimidated by Blanchett, more than five years his senior.

"What was I, 110?" the 49-year-old actress quipped. The crush wasn't mutual, but that may just be because Blanchett didn't know who Bloom was for a large portion of her three weeks on set. "I didn't recognise you, because the first time I saw you, you had hair -- like Fabio hair and blue eyes. And then I just saw you -- who is this really cute guy out of drama school -- and I didn't put two and two together," said Blanchett. Bloom added: "And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room -- in a non creepy way."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever