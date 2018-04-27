Orphan kids to dance on a special folk song on 'World Dance Day'

9-year-old Shabbo who has always been loving dancing. She wanted to learn some sort of dance form and perform somewhere in front of an audience

This World Dance Day will be a special one for the students of St. Catherine of Siena School and Orphange. The students will be performing traditional Gujarati folk dance choreographed by the Sonis School Of Garba Dance.

12 girls and 4 boys between ages 8-12 will perform the dance on a special folk song, the steps of which have been taught by Jigar and Suhrad Soni, founders of Sonis School of Garba Dance on their Garba night called 'Re-Live' Navratri organised by the dance school every month.

9-year-old Shabbo who has always been loving dancing. She wanted to learn some sort of dance form and perform somewhere in front of an audience. Her dream came true when she got to learn from the Soni brothers and now can not just dance but is ready to give a fantastic Garba performance. "I enjoyed learning Garba. I only knew a little about it, but Jigar sir has taught me so much. I want to learn more," she said.

Jigar Soni, mentor and founder of SSGD said that kids are always quick learners. "Be it any dance form, kids always absorb steps quickly. I was surprised to see these students at St Catherine's, that with little or no knowledge about this dance form, they learnt Garba steps so fast. I am proud of all of them with the kind of dedication they have shown towards learning," he said.

Suhrad Soni, the co-founder and mentor of SSGD said that teaching kids is the most special thing for them especially for World Dance Day. "The amount of love we have gotten from these children is overwhelming. These kids have made World Dance Day special not just for them but for us as well as we look forward to their performance," he shared.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever