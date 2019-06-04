Osasuna promoted to La Liga top flight

football

Osasuna players celebrate promotion

With Osasuna having been crowned LaLiga 1l2l3 champions this weekend, we bring for you some interesting facts about the Club’s journey this season.

Reasons why one should be interested in Osasuna

- The first team promoted to LaLiga Santander for 2019-20

- The top scorers and one of the tightest defences in LaLiga 1l2l3

- One of the most historic clubs in LaLiga: among the 20 clubs with the most seasons in the top flight in Spanish football history

- Celebrating their centenary year this coming season (1920-2020)

