Oscars 2019: Assamese film Village Rockstars becomes India's official entry

Village Rockstars Poster. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ Rima Das

Out of several Indian films sent as entries for the coveted Oscars 2019, Assamese film, Village Rockstars by Rima Das has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2019.

An all-India jury constituted by Film Federation of India (FFI) under the chairmanship of Kannada producer Rajendra Singh Babu made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.

Set in Das' own village of Chhaygaon in Assam, Village Rockstars is the story of 'poor but amazing children' who live a fun-filled life.

The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, also won the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards.

Apart from Village Rockstars, other list of films sent to the Oscars were:

Raazi (Hindi)

Padmaavat (Hindi)

October (Hindi)

Love Sonia (Hindi)

Gali Guleiyan (Hindi)

PadMan (Hindi)

Ajji (Hindi)

Pihu (Hindi)

Manto (Hindi)

Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Kolamavu Kokila (Tamil)

Nude (Marathi)

Rangasthalam (Telugu)

Reva (Gujarati)

Hichki (Hindi)

Tumbaad (Hindi)

Mahanati (Telugu)

102 Not Out (Hindi)

Best of Luck Laalu (Gujarati)

Gulabjaam (Marathi)

Kadwi Hawa (Hindi)

To Let (Tamil)

Halkaa (Hindi)

Aa Karaala Ratri (Kannada)

Bioscopewala (Hindi)

Miss Gayatri Jadhav (Hindi)

Bogda (Marathi)

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS