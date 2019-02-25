Oscars 2019: Billy Porter sports Christian Siriano tuxedo gown

hollywood

The Broadway star, made another major statement at the Golden Globes last month in a custom couture look by New York-based designer Randi Rahm that took six months to make

Billy Porter. Pic/AFP

Billy Porter has hit the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards wearing a black velvet Christian Siriano dress and matching bolero jacket. The New York based designer has made it part of his brand to embrace size and gender inclusivity in his designs, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

However, this is not the first time that Porter has broken boundaries in gender with his look. While a far cry from the conventional fashion aesthetics at the Oscars, Porter has worn dresses before; he most recently rocked a long marigold Calvin Klein gown and coordinating jacket at the American Film Institute luncheon last month.

Porter was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor for his role as Pray Tell in the FX musical drama 'Pose'. Co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, 'Pose' made history for featuring primetime's largest cast of transgender actors and the largest cast of recurring LGBTQ character for a scripted series.

