Oscars 2019: Check out the best dressed stars

Hollywood A-listers gave fashion a glamorous spin on the Oscars 2019 red carpet. Here are all the looks we loved from the 91st Academy Awards

Regina King, Emilia Clarke, Constance Wu and Lady Gaga

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest night - the 91st Academy Awards. Regina King, Constance Wu, Billy Porter, Awkwafina, Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, Spike Lee, Rami Malek were among some of the early arrivals.

The stars went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegant couture gowns to suave tuxedos. Oscar's presenters, including Constance Wu, Amandla Stenberg and nominees Melissa McCarthy and Regina King graced the red carpet in stunning ensembles from Versace and Jenny Packham. A lot of ladies sported beautiful pinks, pastels and reds for the awards show.



Regina King. Pics/AFP

Regina King looked absolutely stunning in a white Oscar de la Renta gown. She opted for white heels, which complemented her outfit perfectly. The Oscar nominee kept her jewellery minimal with a stunning bracelet and earrings.

However, Regina wasn't the only one who caught everyone's attention on the red carpet. Billy Porter also stole the limelight the moment he stepped out. The 'Pose' actor looked amazing in a custom Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown that made everyone's jaws drop.

Billy Porter

Chadwick Boseman too upped the fashion game this season in a black and blue sequinned blazer, black cape shirt and trouser. Constance Wu was a vision to behold when she hit the red carpet in a custom Versace marigold chiffon dress.



Constance Wu

Another star who looked drop dead gorgeous at the red carpet was Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves. The singer looked like a princess right out of a fairytale in a pink tiered, tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli.

Kacey Musgraves

Lady Gaga stole hearts in a strapless Alexander McQueen ball gown with sculptural accents at the waist coupled with black elbow-length gloves and a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.



Lady Gaga

'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding rocked a dapper custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label velvet tuxedo with a white bow tie, black shoes and a vintage watch pocket chain. Glenn Close looked like a timeless beauty in a custom hand-embroidered Carolina Herrera gold gown with a long cape.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke stole a million hearts as she dazzled in a silver and dusty lilac hue strapless shimmery gown coupled with drop earrings and a bracelet to complete her look. The 91st Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.



Emilia Clarke

Brie Larson channelled her inner fashion goddess in a bold shining metallic gown with a high collar and a sexy side slit coupled with Jimmy Choo sandals.



Brie Larson

Emma Stone looked ethereal as she arrived at the red carpet in an amber-hued, sequinned dress by Louis Vuitton and accessorised her look with Louis Vuitton High Jewellery Collection.



Emma Stone

